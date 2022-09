No decision has been made on the sale of a site for a new Tralee courthouse.

Elected members of the Tralee Municipal District, held a briefing with the CEO of the Courts Service, Angela Denning, on Friday.

A discussion on whether to sell the land at the Island of Geese to the Courts Service will be held at the next full meeting of Kerry County Council.

A vote on the motion will take place at that meeting, which is due to be held on Monday September 19th

