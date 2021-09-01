Advertisement
Kerry TD says time is running out to stop planned PUP cuts

Sep 1, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says time is running out to stop planned PUP cuts
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD is warning time is running out to stop planned cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

They’re due to take effect on September 7th, and Pa Daly says they’ll see workers’ incomes slashed by €50 a week in many cases, and by even more for others.

He says if all sectors can return to work next month, the government should maintain the current rates of PUP.

He adds that cutting PUP for the next six weeks will only cause unnecessary financial hardship and do nothing to help workers return to work.

 

