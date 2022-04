Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is currently attending to walkers who became lost while climbing Carrauntoohil.

Valentia Coast Guard received the call this afternoon and the rescue 115 helicopter attended.

A couple became lost near O’Shea’s gully while climbing the mountain.

Valentia Coast Guard has urged people to be careful when on mountains or near the coast over this bank holiday weekend and reminds people to be fully prepared when climbing Carrauntoohil.