Kerry MEP Seán Kelly is proposing lower CO2 emission levels for delivery vans.

The Fine Gael representative feels the European Commission should tighten CO2 emissions for commercial vans.

He says this sector is booming because of an increase in online sales, but emissions targets for vans aren't the same as those applying to cars.

As a result, the Ireland South MEP believes people aren't encouraged to buy electric vans.