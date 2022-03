Today marks the National Day of Remembrance and Recognition for those who died of Covid-19.

Over 6,600 people have lost their lives to Covid since March 2020, inlcuding over 120 people in Kerry.

Speaking at The Kerry Ceremony of Reflection and Remembrance in Tralee today,

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney reflected on a difficult two years, and praised the County’s response