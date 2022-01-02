Advertisement
Irish Red Cross appeals for new volunteers in Kerry

Jan 2, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Irish Red Cross appeals for new volunteers in Kerry
Photo: Tony Gavin
The Irish Red Cross is appealing for new volunteers in Kerry.

The charity says its family and community supports have seen a 7,500% increase in demand as a result of the pandemic.

It has also made almost 1,000 patient transfers across Ireland since March 2020 for non-emergency treatments and appointments using its fleet of approximately 150 ambulances.

The Red Cross says further volunteer support is needed for checking in on the elderly by phone, delivering essential supplies, and assisting with Meals on Wheels.

It's calling on the people of Kerry to volunteer for the charity in 2022.

