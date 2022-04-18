Advertisement
Irish National Teachers Organisation conference begins in Killarney today

Apr 18, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrynews
The Irish National Teachers Organisation gets its Annual Conference underway in Killarney today.
The largest teachers union in the country is looking for a pay increase linked to rising inflation costs.
INTO President Joe McKeown says the planned 1 per cent pay rise under the existing pay sector deal is nowhere near enough to deal with the cost of living.
Talks between trade unions and the Department of Public Expenditure on a possible new deal will get under way later this month.
The Minister for Education Norma Foley, is set to address the conference tomorrow.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be the first time the Kerry TD will address delegates in person as the Minister.
The conference runs from today until Wednesday.

