Fears for cost of student accommodation in Cork – March 12th, 2019

UCC is set to increase the price of on campus accommodation and there are fears it will have a knock-on effect. Fianna Fáil Cllr John Francis Flynn raised concerns, along with Bernadette O’Driscoll from Valentia, whose son is in CIT.

