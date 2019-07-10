Could the Fear of Legal Action Deter Online Trolls? – July 10th, 2019

Galway manager Kevin Walsh and Wexford’s Davy Fitzgerald have said in recent weeks that legislation should be brought in to tackle those who make defamatory comments online—however, that legislation exists already. Killarney Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan, who was subjected to online abuse a number of years ago, discusses whether the threat of legal action from making defamatory comments could act as a deterrent to trolls.