Father Whose Son Died on the Reeks Calls for More Warning Markings – November 29th, 2018

32-year-old Simon Paquette from Canada was on holidays with his fiancée when he died after a fall on the McGillycuddy’s Reeks. Simon’s father Frank spoke to Jerry about the heartbreak of losing his child.

