The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has published its annual report on chief executives’ pay. Congress Social Policy Officer, Dr Laura Bambrick spoke to Jerry.
Kerry Oireachtas members print over 26,000 calendars and Christmas cards
Kerry TDs and Senators printed 26,350 personal calendars and Christmas cards using the Oireachtas printing facilities.The details for the past twelve months have been...
Kerry man arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork
A 37-year old Kerry man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city.He was one of two...
Car stolen from valeting service is found burnt out in Tralee
Gardaí in Tralee are hunting two men who broke into a car valeting centre, stole a car and later left it burnt out in...
Fat Cat Pay for CEOs – December 16th, 2019
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has published its annual report on chief executives’ pay. Congress Social Policy Officer, Dr Laura Bambrick spoke...
Do Catholics Still Go to Confession at Christmas? – December 16th, 2019
Fr Brendan Hoban is with the Association of Catholic Priests.
Farmers’ Blockades are Wrong – December 16th, 2019
Comment line caller Jimmy believes that farmers are entitled to protest but mounting blockades is a step too far.