Danny Leane is back for the new year and today he shares with us what to wear to a ‘social’, the January wardrobe clear out, upcoming spring/summer 2020 trends and much more besides.
Kerry councillor denies he was speaking about his own case when referencing alleged garda...
A Kerry councillor has denied he was speaking about his recent court case, when he asked if there are leaks within An Garda Siochana...
Cinema developer surprised by Killarney councillors criticism
The developer of a new cinema has described the comments of Killarney councillors about the project being an eyesore as surprising and confusing.Councillors at...
Strong winds to hit Kerry during overnight weather warning
Winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are to batter Kerry overnight.A status yellow wind warning for the county, issued by...
Publicans VS Calories – January 9th, 2020
Publicans are vehemently opposed to putting calorie counts on menus, despite the fact that 60% of Irish adults are overweight or obese. So why...
‘Born to Run’ – January 9th, 2020
The Born to Run club in Tralee are looking for first-time runners to take on the couch to 5k challenge. PRO Tom Dillon, new...