The Famine in Kerry – December 8th, 2020

The two-part documentary series, The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine, concluded on RTÉ1 last night. Jerry asks where we need to do more to remember and record the devastation the famine caused in Kerry ? He speaks to Bryan MacMahon, the author of The Great Famine in Tralee and North Kerry, and to Dr Conor Brosnan who has researched the impact of the catastrophe in West Kerry.