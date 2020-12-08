The Famine in Kerry – December 8th, 2020

The two-part documentary series, The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine, concluded on RTÉ1 last night. Jerry asks where we need to do more to remember and record the devastation the famine caused in Kerry ? He speaks to Bryan MacMahon, the author of The Great Famine in Tralee and North Kerry, and to Dr Conor Brosnan who has researched the impact of the catastrophe in West Kerry.
Concern road in South Kerry will collapse unless urgent repairs are carried out
There are fears a road in South Kerry will collapse if urgent repairs aren’t carried out.Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty called on Kerry County...
16 incidents of dogs worrying livestock in Kerry
There were 16 incidents of livestock worrying by dogs recorded in Kerry last year.That’s according to the Department of Rural and Community Development, which...
Almost 470 children in Kerry were referred to Child Protection and Welfare Services
Almost 470 children in Kerry were referred to Child Protection and Welfare Services in the first six months of the year.That's according to an...
Hare-Trapping Trespassers Assault Landowner – December 8th, 2020
John, not his real name, is a neighbour of the man who was assaulted in Waterville. He tells Jerry of the attack which took...
A Day of Hope – December 8th, 2020
The first vaccinations against COVID-19, outside of clinical trials, were administered today. Dr Peter Stuart is with IT Tralee’s Department of Biological and Pharmaceutical...