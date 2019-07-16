Family Reunited with Bess the Dog – July 16th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Yesterday, Tom O’Donnell made an appeal on the show for the public’s help in finding his missing border collie. He was back on the programme today with good news.

Bess the dog who walked 27 kilometres in an effort to get home to her family. She's been finally reunited with her humans, the O'Donnell family of Castlegregory. Photo courtesy of Tom O'Donnell.
