Tom Cullen, SIMI, says there’s an exorbitant rise in the cost of cars
Tralee court hears high-speed chase ended when accused’s car ran out of fuel
Tralee Circuit Court heard a high-speed chase ended when the accused's car ran out of fuel.36-year-old James Dee of Kilcox, Lisselton had pleaded guilty...
Kerry County Council holding mattress recycling event
Kerry County Council is providing householders with an opportunity to dispose of old mattresses.It’s holding the free event at the North Kerry Landfill in...
Swimming prohibited at another Waterville beach
Swimming has been prohibited at another beach in Waterville.Following routine testing of the bathing waters at Inny Beach, elevated levels of bacteria were detected...
Bouncy Castles – July 24th, 2019
There are calls on Irish insurance companies to cover the adventure and leisure sector after a UK provider pulled out of the Irish market...
Exorbitant rise in the cost of cars – July 24th, 2019
Tom Cullen, SIMI, says there’s an exorbitant rise in the cost of cars
Works underway to tackle overflow of wastewater which may have affected the bathing water...
Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working in partnership to respond to the overflow problem at the Village Green Pump Station. Waterville councillor...