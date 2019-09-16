We spoke to manager of Soundstore Tralee, Anthony Guerin, about how TV sets have evolved from the box in the corner with the rabbit’s ears and one channel to an 82 inch smart TV.
Kerry court poor box takings expected to fall to negligible amounts this year
The court poor box takings in Kerry are expected to fall to negligible amounts this year.Up to the end of 2018, court poor box...
18 Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships
Kerry will be sending an eighteen-strong team to this year’s National Ploughing Championships.This year the event, which begins tomorrow, is moving to Carlow.Over 240,000...
Works to begin on new Ballybunion toilets
Works will begin on a new public toilet in Ballybunion in the next two weeks.Kerry County Council says a contractor has been appointed for...
The Evolution of TVs – September 16th, 2019
We spoke to manager of Soundstore Tralee, Anthony Guerin, about how TV sets have evolved from the box in the corner with the rabbit’s...
Irish Favourites – September 15th, 2019
Irish Favourites - September 15th, 2019
Seven Days – September 15th
Seven Days - September 15th