Aideen Griffin tells Jerry about the plight of a woman, who is blind, and about her difficulty in crossing the road. Aideen wants a solution and has brought the matter to the attention of the powers-that-be.
HSE and gardaí in Kerry issue Storm Lorenzo update
The HSE doesn't expect Storm Lorenzo will result in widespread cancellations or disruptions in the health service.However, it has detailed contingency plans in place.In...
Cara Credit Union Tralee ATM out of order
Cara Credit Union says the ATM at its Tralee branch is currently out of order. The cash machine was not working this morning but was...
Wind warning for Storm Lorenzo extended in Kerry
Met Eireann has extended a status Orange wind warning for Kerry from 6 o'clock this evening until 6 o'clock tomorrow morning.Storm Lorenzo is continuing...
Everyday Barriers for the Visually Impaired – October 3rd, 2019
Why College Isn’t for Everyone – October 3rd, 2019
Businessman Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com is the founder of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme which has encouraged enterprise and initiative among 67,0000 primary school pupils....
Minister Griffin on Shane Ross & the Greyhound Racing Controversy – October 3rd, 2019
Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin,who's the tourism and sports junior minister, gives his response to the controversy. His senior minister Shane Ross wrote...