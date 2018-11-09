Dr Gavan Ring and Reverend Michael Cavanagh tell Jerry more about events in Kenmare and Valentia
Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of man in north Kerry
A man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of another man in north Kerry two years ago.Colin Flanagan with an address...
Trial of man accused of killing Tralee woman gets underway in Cork
The trial of a man accused of killing a Tralee woman has gotten underway in Cork.38-year-old Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan's Park,...
22 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
22 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are 483...
Inquest into death on Carrauntoohil – November 9th, 2018
Amber Galwey who was at Killarney Coroner's Court for Radio Kerry and Patricia Deane, Project Officer with South Kerry Development Partnership speak to Jerry
Events in Kerry to remember Armistice – November 9th, 2018
Dr Gavan Ring and Reverend Michael Cavanagh tell Jerry more about events in Kenmare and Valentia
Call from the Dail with John Downing – November 9th, 2018
