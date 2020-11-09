Today the series examines the many opportunities to study and work in other EU member states. Chiara Albertani from Italy studies here in Kerry. Ciarán Murray is events and operations manager with the European Movement Ireland organisation and Eddie Scully is IT Tralee international manager. The series is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs – Communicating Europe initiative.
270 new COVID-19 cases – including 9 in Kerry – confirmed this evening
270 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death have been confirmed this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.This brings the total number...
Kerry people encouraged to be Winter Ready
The HSE, Kerry County Council and An Garda Siochana are encouraging people to be prepared for winter.Be Winter Ready is an annual campaign involving...
Nine Kerry retailers to benefit funding under Online Retail Scheme
Nine Kerry retailers are to benefit from funding under the Online Retail Scheme.The €5.3 million Online Retail Scheme was announced by Minister of State...
The EU and Me: Studying and Working in Europe – November 9th, 2020
Today the series examines the many opportunities to study and work in other EU member states. Chiara Albertani from Italy studies here in Kerry....
Jack’s Story – November 9th, 2020
Last Friday, Jack Dowey Kingston from Tralee graduated with an honours degree. It was a joyous day for Jack, his family and friends. But...
Kerry’s Shock Defeat to Cork – November 9th, 2020
Radio Kerry GAA broadcaster Tim Moynihan and Kerry footballing legend Tommy Doyle analyse what went wrong for Kerry in yesterday's Munster Senior Football Semi-Final...