The EU and Me: Episode 1: Brexit and Me – October 19th, 2020

Radio Kerry brings you a new series, The EU and Me, which examines how membership of the union impacts every aspect of our lives. Episode one looks at Brexit. The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney speaks to Jerry. Paul McMahon of McMahon Legal Solicitors and the website http://brexitlegal.ie/ also shares his insight as does Stephen Collins of the Association of European Journalists who is a columnist with The Irish Times. Jenny DeSaulles, sector development director at Fáilte Ireland, discusses the likely impact Brexit may have on a tourism-reliant county like Kerry. The series is brought to you with the support of the Department of Foreign Affairs – Communicating Europe initiative