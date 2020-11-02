The EU and Me: Consumer, Workers’ & Gender Equality Rights – November 2nd, 2020

The EU and Me series continues with an examination of the impact the EU has had on our consumer rights, our rights as workers, and gender equality. Dr Cyril Sullivan, director of the European Consumer Centre Ireland, Dr Laura Bambrick, Head of Social Policy and Employment Affairs at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and Hannah Deasy, Communications Director with the Institute of International and European Affairs speak to Jerry.

