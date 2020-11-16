The EU and Me: Accessing Information & Shaping our Future – November 16th, 2020

Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne speaks to Jerry this week. Gilles Pelayo is with the Europe for Citizens, Emma Murtagh is European Programmes Manager with The Wheel, which is involved in Europe for Citizens projects in Ireland, and Brigid O’Connor from Camp describes how her campaign to improve the N86 Dingle-Tralee road brought her and her group to the European Parliament. The series is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Communicating Europe initiative