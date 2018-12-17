This Friday marks the closure of Ballymacelligott Post Office. Postmaster Brendan Mannix’s family has run the service for decades. It’s been a difficult decision to make.
IDA Ireland says Tralee jobs announcement will be used to promote further investment
The CEO of IDA Ireland says they will be using a jobs announcement for Tralee to promote further investment in the region.Abbeydorney native Martin...
Gardaí in Tralee appeal for witnesses after man is taken to hospital with a...
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Tralee last night, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with a broken...
100 new jobs described as vote of confidence in Kerry
100 jobs are to be created in Tralee over the next five years. IDA Ireland today announced that UK company Central Pharma is to...
This is the End: Ballymac Post Office to Close – December 17th, 2018
Roscommon Eviction and Vigilante Attack – December 17th, 2018
Killarney publican Seán O’Mahony explained why he put forward the motion that got support at a recent meeting of the Kerry branch of the...
Kerry Publicans Call for Closure of Dáil Bar – December 17th, 2018
