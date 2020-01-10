An ‘empty nester’ contacted us on Monday to ask what’s involved in renting out a room in your home. Shane O’Connor from the property company Eldron talks us through the pros and cons.
Kerry councillor denies he was speaking about his own case when referencing alleged garda...
A Kerry councillor has denied he was speaking about his recent court case, when he asked if there are leaks within An Garda Siochana...
Cinema developer surprised by Killarney councillors criticism
The developer of a new cinema has described the comments of Killarney councillors about the project being an eyesore as surprising and confusing.Councillors at...
Strong winds to hit Kerry during overnight weather warning
Winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are to batter Kerry overnight.A status yellow wind warning for the county, issued by...
‘Born to Run’ – January 9th, 2020
The Born to Run club in Tralee are looking for first-time runners to take on the couch to 5k challenge. PRO Tom Dillon, new...
Empty Nesters – January 8th, 2020
An ‘empty nester’ contacted us on Monday to ask what’s involved in renting out a room in your home. Shane O’Connor from the property...
Medical Matters | General queries – January 8th, 2020
Dr Eamon Shanahan joins us for the new year by answering your general queries.