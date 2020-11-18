Empty Churches in COVID Times – November 18th, 2020


Admin


Under current restrictions, religious services may not be held. Fr Pat Crean-Lynch, the Catholic parish priest of Ardfert and Kilmoyley and the Church of Ireland’s Venerable Simon Lumby, Archdeacon of Limerick and Rector of Killarney describe what it’s like being a pastor and what they’re hearing from parishioners.

