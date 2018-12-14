The Election that Changed Everything – December 14th, 2018

Events are being held to honour the four Kerrymen who were elected MPs a century ago and who went on to sit as members of the First Dáil – Austin Stack, James Crowley, Fionán Lynch and Piaras Béaslaí. Historian Ryle Dwyer looked at the legacy of 1918 while Tony Donnelly told Jerry about an event planned to honour Fionán Lynch in South Kerry tomorrow.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1412_election.mp3