Elderly Couple Refused Planning to Live in Village – September 3rd, 2019

By
Admin
-
Patrick and Kathleen Mulcahy live in a remote area of the countryside. Because of their age and Patrick’s ill health, they want to move into the nearby village of Rockchapel. However, their application to build a house on a site they own has been turned down by Cork County Council. Patrick and former Cork County Councillor Jack Roche spoke to Jerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR