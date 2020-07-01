Would you be willing to share your home with an elderly person, rent free – in exchange for keeping them company? Saoirse Sheridan from Dublin is the founder of Elder Home Share, a not-for-profit organisation that has won a Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Award
Ballygarry House Hotel is first in Ireland to attain Fáilte Ireland COVID-19 Safety Charter
Speculation that Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not receive junior ministry roles
HSE says it’s not aware of issues around collection of COVID-19 tests from Kerry...
Elder Home Share – July 1st, 2020
Medical Matters – July 1st, 2020
This weeks topic with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan is skin cancer
Kerry Hotel first to pass Covid-19 safety standards – July 1st, 2020
