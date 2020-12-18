An Editorial, A Parent’s Thanks, and Minister Foley Interview – December 18th, 2020

At the start of the programme, Jerry reads an editorial in the Irish Examiner about the shameful treatment of Abbeydorney woman Joanne Hayes and her family. He reads an email from a listener who waited in a long queue in Tralee for a COVID-19 test. Her child attends Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin where there has been an outbreak. Jerry then speaks to Education Minister Norma Foley about these issues and also the likelihood that hotels, restaurants and gastropubs will have to close by the end of December rather than in January as had been hoped.