€32m for Killarney and Tralee – March 19th, 2021

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Kerry Fine Gael TD and Government Deputy Chief Whip Brendan Griffin speak to Jerry about the announcement of the funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. Jerry also questions them about the 5km restriction, the vaccine rollout and junior minister Josepha Madigan’s suggestion that the Kerryman newspaper might be renamed the Kerry Person.
10 further deaths, 507 new cases of COVID-19 – 7 in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Nine occurred this month while the date...
Jack Kennedy’s Gold Cup win described as a dream come true
Jack Kennedy’s Gold Cup win has been described as a dream come true.The Dingle man rode 9-1 chance Minella Indo in the feature race...
Department of Agriculture to prosecute as 130 hectares of land is burned
At least 130 hectares of land has been burned in counties in Kerry, Laois and Wicklow this month.Satellite imagery identified the activity, which is...
In Business – March 18th, 2021
On this week's show Amber Galwey spoke to Mary Murphy from Kenmare, who has set up an online directory called Made Near Here which...
Agritime – March 18th, 2021
Aisling O'Brien chats to the new Chair and Vice Chair of Kerry IFA. She hears how milk recording will be a requirement for Kerry...
100th Anniversary of the Headford Ambush – March 19th, 2021
This Sunday marks the centenary of the ambush during which at least 14 people lost their lives. Jerry speaks to Derry Healy who’s chair...