€32m for Killarney and Tralee – March 19th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Kerry Fine Gael TD and Government Deputy Chief Whip Brendan Griffin speak to Jerry about the announcement of the funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. Jerry also questions them about the 5km restriction, the vaccine rollout and junior minister Josepha Madigan’s suggestion that the Kerryman newspaper might be renamed the Kerry Person.

