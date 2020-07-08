Brenda Cahill told Jerry about her family’s experience. Her daughter is to have a hip operation in the Mater Hospital, Dublin.
2,600 people in Kerry close Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week
2,600 people in Kerry closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.They’re among 16,500 people in the county availing of COVID-19 welfare payments this week,...
Kerry taxi driver appeals to customers to wear face masks
A Kerry taxi driver is appealing to customers to wear face masks.It’s now mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport, in a...
No new COVID-19 deaths in the Republic
No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Republic.The death toll from the virus stands at 1,738.The National Public Health Emergency Team...
€275 Charge for 5-Minute COVID Procedure – July 8th, 2020
“Why Don’t You Go Hang Yourself?” – July 8th, 2020
Kerry councillor Jackie Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry after he gave an interview to The Kerryman in which he disclosed the extent of abuse he’s...
School Principals Warn Against Family Holidays Abroad – July 8th, 2020
Alan Mongey is the president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals which addressed the Oireachtas Special Committee on the COVID-19 Response.