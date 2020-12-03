Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton speaks to Jerry about the funding. He also quizzes her about pay for student nurses.
A further six deaths related to COVID-19 reported
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19...
Jury deliberating in trial of theft of €70,000 from 95-year-old Kenmare man
The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a man charged with the theft of €70,000 from a 95-year-old Kenmare man.Patrick Hurley...
West Kerry Irish dance teacher calls for resumption of classes
An Irish dancing teacher from west Kerry is calling for dance classes to resume.Under Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, dance classes are not allowed despite...
Shop Kerry: Dingle and Killorglin – December 3rd, 2020
Kerry County Council and Kerry chambers have joined forces to appeal to everyone support local shops and businesses this Christmas and to encourage people...
€1.4m for Kerry Airport – December 3rd, 2020
Drones Aiding Search and Rescue – December 3rd, 2020
Derek Flanagan of the Irish Coast Guard explains how drones are providing valuable assistance to its operations and helping to reduce the risk to...