Tralee court hears high-speed chase ended when accused’s car ran out of fuel
Tralee Circuit Court heard a high-speed chase ended when the accused's car ran out of fuel.36-year-old James Dee of Kilcox, Lisselton had pleaded guilty...
Kerry County Council holding mattress recycling event
Kerry County Council is providing householders with an opportunity to dispose of old mattresses.It’s holding the free event at the North Kerry Landfill in...
Swimming prohibited at another Waterville beach
Swimming has been prohibited at another beach in Waterville.Following routine testing of the bathing waters at Inny Beach, elevated levels of bacteria were detected...
Works underway to tackle overflow of wastewater which may have affected the bathing water...
Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working in partnership to respond to the overflow problem at the Village Green Pump Station. Waterville councillor...
Dumping domestic rubbish in Rossbeigh Beach – July 24th, 2019
Tom, not his real name, is calling on more to be done to find and prosecute illegal dumpers after seeing a woman driving a...
This week`s eclectic mix includes a tribute to the late New Orleans Legend Art Neville and some deep Blues from James Cotton.