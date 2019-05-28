The Driving Test – May 28th, 2019

Did you pass your driving test the first time? According to a new survey, 60% of Irish people pass their test first time and most of them are young people. Sinead McCann from Carsireland.ie breaks these statistics down for us. We also spoke to Linda McAuliffe, who failed her test once & Barry O’Donnell who failed his test 13 times and passed the 14th.

