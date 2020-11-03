Drivers Still Being Ripped Off – November 3rd, 2020

The Central Bank has released a report which shows that consumers are still being ripped off when it comes to motor insurance despite a drop in claims. Jerry hears from Peter Boland, director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, and Killorglin’s Kian Griffin, founder of Ireland Underground which campaigns on behalf of young drivers.

