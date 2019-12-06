Driver Licence App Proposal – December 6th, 2019

That’s the proposal by Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil. Transport Minister Shane Ross wants drivers to get penalty points automatically if they don’t have a licence with them. At present, garda discretion on the matter is allowed. John Brassil believes the automatic issuing of penalty points would be too harsh. He’s suggesting a driver licence app would be another means of allowing people show they’re licensed to drive. allow people to show that they are licensed to drive.