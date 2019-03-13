Irish Offshore Operators’ Association (IOOA) Chair, Pat Shannon spoke about the prospects off the Kerry coast, after Babcock announced that it was locating a helicopter base at Kerry Airport to service the imminent re-opening of Ireland’s oil and gas exploration industry.
Health and Safety inspector tells Tralee court harness would have prevented fisherman falling overboard
An inspector from the Health and Safety Authority has told a court that a fisherman wouldn't have fallen overboard if he had been wearing...
Calls for explanation of fake local election candidate in Killarney
Sinn Féin has called for an explanation of the announcement of a seemingly fake candidate in the Killarney area.In recent days, an apparently fake...
Members of Connect trade union striking over changes to the sick-pay scheme at Liebherr
Members of the Connect trade union are on the picket line today over changes to the sick-pay scheme at the Liebherr crane factory.The union...
A Problem Shared – March 13th, 2019
Tony and Val McGinley dealt with listeners queries about people ageing.
Drilling for oil off the Kerry coast – March 13th, 2019
The fate of Lisa Smith – March 13th, 2019
Dr Tom Clonan, security analyst with TheJournal.ie spoke about Lisa Smith, the former Irish Defence Forces member who went to Syria and married an...