Dream It, Speak It, Live It: The Camp which Helps Children who Stutter – July 2nd, 2019

By
Admin
-

Top Kerry footballers are among those who’ve been taking part in the first camp held in Ireland to help children who have problems with stammers. 21 children are taking part in Camp Dream, Speak, Live at IT Tralee. Manager of Kerry Speech and Language Therapy Services, Dr Mary O’Dwyer spoke to Jerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR