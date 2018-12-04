Don’t Blame IFA if South Kerry Greenway Doesn’t Go Ahead – December 4th, 2018

A Kerry County Councillor says it’s wrong to blame the IFA if the South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get the go ahead. Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy was speaking after Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea called on the Irish Farmers’ Association to withdraw their objections to the proposed 32-kilometre greenway. Both men debated the matter on Kerry Today.

