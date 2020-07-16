Noel O’Connor, caretaker of Milltown Graveyard and chair of Milltown Parish’s Graveyard Committee speaks to Jerry about the cancellation of graveyard masses; he feels the move is wrong.
Killarney best dressed winners announced
Siobhan Wharton, Ballyhar, Killarney & Timmy O`Connor, Beaufort, Killarney have been announced as the stylish winners of the Dawn Milk Virtual Ladies Day 2020...
COVID-19 results in €1 million income loss for Killarney Golf and Fishing Club
COVID-19 has resulted in a projected loss of €1 million in income at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.That’s according to Head of Operations at...
Efforts underway to build model of Lixnaw mausoleum
Efforts are underway to build a model of a historic North Kerry monument which Kerry County Council exploded over 60 years ago.The 50-foot-high mausoleum...
How China is Handling COVID-19 – July 16th,2020
Jerry hears from Listowel man Greg McDonough living in Anhu Province in China close to Wuhan. He tells Jerry what life has been like...
Dismay at Cancellation of Graveyard Masses – July 16th, 2020
Publicans and Hoteliers React to Phase Four Delay – July 16th, 2020
Danny Healy-Rae, Kerry Independent TD and vintner, Christy Walsh, chair of Kerry Vintners and Padraig McGillicuddy, owner of Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa and...