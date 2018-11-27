Ned Deering is a retired farmer from Carlow. Because of his dyslexia, he finds it difficult to understand and interpret data unless it’s modified in a way to assist a person with these learning disabilities.
Ned’s dyslexia wasn’t diagnosed until he was in his 50s. Because of his condition, he wasn’t able to understand information on farming regulations and as a result was fined for violating these regulations. He told his story to Treasa Murphy.
Diagnosed with Dyslexia in my Fifties – November 27th, 2018
