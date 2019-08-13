Denied Cervical Exam Because I had to go Private – August 13th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Clare Healy from Kenmare was denied a colposcopy because she went private for a screening. But Clare says she was forced to go private because the public waiting time for a colposcopy had stretched to 8 months. It was vital that Clare get the colposcopy as soon as possible.

