Delay to South Kerry Greenway Legal Challenges – January 25th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Last week, the High Court acceded to An Bord Pleanála’s request to delay hearing the two legal challenges to its granting of permission for the 32-kilometre greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard. Local councillor Michael Cahill gives his reaction to Jerry.

