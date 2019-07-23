Delay to ITT and CIT merger – July 23rd, 2019

The creation of a Munster Technological University has been postponed until 2020, amid concerns over the debts of IT Tralee and a “lack of clear vision” for what the new university will look like.
Brendan O’Donnell, Acting President of IT Tralee speaks to Jerry.

