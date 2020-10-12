Further Delay on Greenway Decision – October 12th, 2020

By
radiokerrypodcast
-

It’s over a year since An Bórd Pleanála held an oral hearing into the proposed South Kerry Greenway between Renard and Glenbeigh. The planning appeals body says a decision is due on the project within the next couple of weeks. Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill is anxious that the project goes ahead.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR