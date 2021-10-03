Advertisement

Zelda Condon.

Oct 4, 2021 15:10 By receptionradiokerry
Zelda Condon.

Zelda Condon, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Caherciveen & Killorglin

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm for family and close friends.`

A private cremation will take place for Zelda.

Family information- Mother of Ayesha and grandmother of Mia and Óisín.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus