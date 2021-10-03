Zelda Condon, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Caherciveen & Killorglin

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm for family and close friends.`

A private cremation will take place for Zelda.

Family information- Mother of Ayesha and grandmother of Mia and Óisín.

Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.