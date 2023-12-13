Willie O'Shea, Islanderagh, Rathmore and formerly Millstreet, Co. Cork passed away on Tuesday 12th December with his family, in the excellent care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his mother Phylis, father Billy John, sisters Helen and Margaret and brother Philip. Beloved husband of Helen (Nee Browne) and loving father to Martin, Jacintha, Samantha and Jason and father-in-law to Clare and Barry and Jason's partner Michelle. Sadly missed by his sisters Grace and Paula, brothers Dermot, Gerard and Tim, grandchildren Jack, Tomas, Hannah and Ruby, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace

Private Rosary at his home on Wednesday, 13th Dec. Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Thursday, 14th Dec., from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 15th December at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Willie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link st-josephs-church-rathmore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.