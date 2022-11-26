Willie Leahy, Avondale House, Tralee Road, Killarney and formerly of Carrigeen, Brosna, former employee of ESB power station Tarbert, who died suddenly on 25th November 2022. Dearly missed by his wife Anne (nee O Meara). Beloved father of Nicola, Noel, Caroline & Kevin. Son-in-law Séan and Karl, daughter-in-law Simone. Brother Bernard, sisters Babs & Kay, cousin David, nephews & nieces, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Michael, Aoibhín, Emilie, Fionn & Abbie. May Willie Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, between 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Monday 28th November. Requiem Mass for Willie will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, on Tuesday 29th at 10:30am, burial afterwards at Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.