Willie Joe Cronin of Clahananoe, Ballinskelligs on the 27th of November 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Ballinskelligs.

Predeceased by his beloved son Jerry. Beloved husband of Mary and father of Michelle, Kieran, William, Bernie, Linda, Mayers and Kevin. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Alan, Denis, David and Patrick and daughters-in-law Cora, Maria and Mairéad, his brothers Paudie and Michael, sisters Phil, Mary Ellen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Proud grandfather to Aoibhe, Adam, Ella, Ethan, Éanna, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Harry, Charlie, Cara, Reuben, Cillian, Luke, Ruby, Pippa and Bria. Rest in Peace

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday, November 29th from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Removal from the family home to St. Michael The Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Wednesday morning for 11a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the new cemetery, Kinard West, Ballinskelligs.

The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

Donations if desired to Cúnamh Iveragh