William 'Willie' Seeler, Stacks Villas, Tralee.

Unexpectedly, on 8th April 2022, at his residence, in the presence of his brother Denis and his sister Mary. Predeceased by his sister Bridie, his brother Michael and baby brother John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken brother Denis, his sister Mary, his nieces Tina, Mary and Helen, his nephews John and Danny, relatives and a very large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday 17th April 2022, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Monday 18th April 2022, arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass (which will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.